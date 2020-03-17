Coronavirus

Dental association encourages dentists to postpone non-emergency appointments during coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Dentists should consider delaying teeth cleanings and other non-essential procedures for a little while during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the American Dental Association said.

In a statement Monday, the ADA recommended dentists postpone elective appointments for three weeks so they can focus on patients who need emergency care.

RELATED: US Government tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds

"As health care professionals, it is up to dentists to make well-informed decisions about their patients and practices," the association said in the written statement.

Currently, there are at least 4,661 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the United States, accoridng to ABC News. At least 92 people have died from the virus in the country.



WATCH: Haunting videos show how coronavirus is turning tourist attractions into ghost towns
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look at some of the world's biggest attractions turned into ghost towns in the wake of coronavirus.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoutbreakdentistcoronavirusu.s. & worldstate of emergency
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. climbs to nearly 4,500
Kentucky Derby now set for September due to virus
How Valley hospitals, government agencies, businesses are fighting COVID-19
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials confirm third COVID-19 case in Tulare Co.
Number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. climbs to nearly 4,500
Tom Brady leaving Patriots, says his football journey 'will take place elsewhere'
City of Fresno declares state of emergency to fight the coronavirus
Coronavirus: School, college closures and changes in Central California
How Valley hospitals, government agencies, businesses are fighting COVID-19
Fresno City College closes campus after student is exposed to COVID-19
Show More
Nearly 1,000 without power in the foothills, PG&E says
City of Clovis declares local emergency amid COVID-19 concerns
Former Fresno State Athletic Director Jim Bartko dies at 54
Central CA coronavirus cases
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
More TOP STORIES News