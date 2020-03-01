Coronavirus

Adventist Health Tulare: No evidence of coronavirus in isolated patient

Adventist Health Tulare officials say their medical staff has found no evidence of a COVID-19 infection in the patient put in isolation.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Adventist Health Tulare officials say their medical staff has found no evidence of a COVID-19 infection in the patient put in isolation.

Sunday, the patient was set to undergo further testing for the virus.

The hospital says they are following the CDC's guidance to take extra precautions when patients have symptoms similar to COVID-19, such as a fever requiring hospitalization not linked to another illness.

Officials say there is no confirmed case of the virus in Tulare County, as of now.

