Riolo Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Cosmetic Procedures

7050 N Recreation Ave, Ste. 103Fresno, CA 93720Plastic Surgeon Dr. Kaye Riolo offers experience, compassion, and professional care to her patients. Her Fresno practice is dedicated to helping busy, modern day women (and men!) look their best at any age.As a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Riolo performs a wide spectrum of plastic and reconstructive surgery. For several years, she specialized in breast surgery, including the treatment of breast disease and cancer. She also has a special focus on cosmetic procedures for individuals who want to look as good as they feel, by enhancing the beauty that is already within them.Dr. Riolo has been in Plastic Surgical practice since 1991, beginning her practice in Illinois. To support her family, she first moved her practice to Pennsylvania and then, in 2002, to Fresno. After several joint practice ventures, Dr Riolo launched her own solo Practice in the fall of 2013. This has enabled her to create the calm, nurturing environment that she feels is important to providing a personalized, thoughtful approach to each individual's concerns.Dr. Riolo graduated with honors from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh with a B.S. degree in nursing. Her nursing background fostered an appreciation for all aspects of compassionate care.After earning her Bachelor's degree, Dr. Riolo completed pre-med courses and went on to attend medical school at the University of Pittsburgh. She graduated in the top of her class and was admitted to the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society.Dr. Riolo is pleased to provide her patients with a compassionate ear followed by a wide variety of procedures, spanning the entire spectrum of plastic and reconstructive surgery as well as non-surgical options such as facial fillers and injectables, which she administers herself.Bellesoma™Breast AugmentationBreast Augmentation RevisionBreast LiftBreast ReductionArm LiftBody Contouring After Weight LossCoolSculpting™LabiaplastyLiposuctionThigh LiftTummy TuckEar SurgeryEyelid SurgeryFaceliftLip AugmentationNeck Contouring ProceduresRhinoplastyBreast AugmentationBreast LiftLiposuction for WomenTummy TuckLabiaplastymiraDry®BOTOX®Bellafil®JUVÉDERM® & VOLUMA™RADIESSE®Restylane® & Perlane®Sculptra® AestheticBELOTERO®Spider Vein TreatmentLATISSE® & Skincare ProductsLip AugmentationKYBELLA™BOTOX® CosmeticNeoGraft®FillersMen's LiposuctionMale Breast ReductionMen's Facial SurgeryReconstructive Surgery7050 N Recreation Ave, Ste. 103Fresno, CA 93720Duquesne UniversityPittsburgh, PABSN1976Lebanon Valley CollegeAnnville, PAPre-Med 1978University of Pittsburgh, College of MedicinePittsburgh, PAM.D.1983University of Rochester Medical Center601 Elmwood AvenueRochester, NY1983 - 1984University of Rochester Medical Center601 Elmwood AvenueRochester, NYDepartment of General Surgery1984-1985 and 1986-1988Barnes Hospital Washington University Suite 17424Barnes Hospital PlazaSt Louis, MODepartment of Plastic Surgery1989-1991Washington University/ Children's HospitalCraniofacial and Cleft Lip and Palate ProgramBarnes Hospital PlazaSt. Louis, MO Craniofacial Research1985-1986Pennsylvania Medical Society's Certificate of Leadership and Management in MedicineCurrently completing University of California at Irvine Certificate Program in Spa and Hospitality ManagementClinical Investigator - Collagen/Lipomatrix Soybean Oil Implant Study.1996 to1998Clinical Investigator - McGhan Silicone Implant Adjunct Study.1996 to 2006 (Illinois 1993-1995)Clinical Investigator - Mentor Silicone Implant Adjunct Study.1998 to 2006Clinical Investigator - Mentor Silicone Core Gel Implant Study.2000 to 2002Medical Director - Mentor Clinical Study of the Becker Expander/Mammary Prostheses.2001 to 2003CO-founder of:Susquehanna Breast Care Center550 North 12th StreetLemoyne, PA 17043American Society of Plastic and Reconstructive SurgeryAmerican Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons(Candidate)American College of SurgeonsAssociation of Women SurgeonsSaint Agnes Medical Center, Fresno, CAClovis Community Medical Center, Clovis CAThe Fresno Surgical Hospital, Fresno, CAAdventist Medical Center, Hanford, CACalifornia G86379Taxes N1857American Board of Plastic Surgery - 1994American Board of Surgery - 1989 Recertified 1998Alpha Omega AlphaWalter A. Callahan Surgical Resident Award 1987Magna Cum Laude Duquesne UniversityOutstanding Young Women of America AwardPresident of CWENS (National Honorary Service Organization)CHAPTERSMarsh, J.L., Vannler, M:W;, Bresina, S;, Hemmer, K.: Application of Computer Graphics inCraniofacial Surgery, Clinic s in Plastic Surgery, Vol.13, No.3, 441-448, July 1986.JOURNAL ARTICLESKapoor,-W., Hemmer, K.M.: Abdominal Computed Tomography-Comparison of the Usefulness of Goal-Directed vs. Non Goal-Directed Studies. Archives of Internal Medicine, Vol. 143,249, 1983.Hemmer, K.M., Marsh, J.L., Picker, S.: Calvarial Erosion After Scalp Expansion. Annals of Plastic Surgery, 19:5, 454-49, November, 1987Hemmer, K.M., McAlister, W.H., Marsh, J.L: Cervical Spine Anomalies in the Craniosynostosis Syndromes. Cleft: Palate Journal, 24:4, 328-31, November, 1987.Hemmer, K.M., Marsh, J.L., Clement, R.W.: Pediatric Facial Free Flaps. Journal of Reconstructive Microsurgery, 3:3, 221-29, April, 1987.Hemmer, K.M., Marsh, J.L., Milder, B.: Case Report: Orbital Lymphangioma. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 82:2, 340-343, August, 1988.Rinehart; G.SA., Marsh, J.L., Hemmer, K.M., Bresina, S.: Internal Fixation of Malar Fractures: An Experimental Biophysical Study. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 84:1, 21-25, July 1989.