Riolo Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

7050 N Recreation Ave, Ste. 103
Fresno, CA 93720
(855) 424-7559
www.DrKayeRiolo.com
Plastic Surgeon Dr. Kaye Riolo offers experience, compassion, and professional care to her patients. Her Fresno practice is dedicated to helping busy, modern day women (and men!) look their best at any age.
As a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Riolo performs a wide spectrum of plastic and reconstructive surgery. For several years, she specialized in breast surgery, including the treatment of breast disease and cancer. She also has a special focus on cosmetic procedures for individuals who want to look as good as they feel, by enhancing the beauty that is already within them.
Hair Restoration with NeoGraft
Thinning hair can lead to self-consciousness. Many spend a great deal of time and money on hair products and styling, with unsatisfactory results. Men and women with thinning hair or bald spots no longer have to rely on outdated transplant procedures to regain a thick head of hair. The NeoGraft hair transplant system, available in Fresno at Riolo Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, is an advanced hair restoration technique that provides excellent, natural-looking results.
Mommy Makeover
We love our kids! Most of the time. But what we don't love are the after-effects of childbirth on our body. Becoming a mother is one of life's greatest joys, but pregnancy sometimes leaves women with sagging, stretched-out skin and stubborn fat-which we can remedy with a Mommy Makeover.
Tummy Tuck
Extra belly rolls can feel frumpy. They belie all the work you put in by exercising and eating well. Fresno plastic surgeon Dr. Kaye Riolo, who is board certified in general and plastic surgery, performs tummy tuck surgeries that can restore a flat stomach and improve your self-esteem as well as the fit of your clothing. Sometimes diet and exercise can't produce the results you desire.
Dr. Riolo has been in Plastic Surgical practice since 1991, beginning her practice in Illinois. To support her family, she first moved her practice to Pennsylvania and then, in 2002, to Fresno. After several joint practice ventures, Dr Riolo launched her own solo Practice in the fall of 2013. This has enabled her to create the calm, nurturing environment that she feels is important to providing a personalized, thoughtful approach to each individual's concerns.
Dr. Riolo graduated with honors from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh with a B.S. degree in nursing. Her nursing background fostered an appreciation for all aspects of compassionate care.
After earning her Bachelor's degree, Dr. Riolo completed pre-med courses and went on to attend medical school at the University of Pittsburgh. She graduated in the top of her class and was admitted to the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society.
Dr. Riolo is pleased to provide her patients with a compassionate ear followed by a wide variety of procedures, spanning the entire spectrum of plastic and reconstructive surgery as well as non-surgical options such as facial fillers and injectables, which she administers herself.
Services offered by Dr. Kaye Riolo include:
Cosmetic Procedures
Breast
Bellesoma™
Breast Augmentation
Breast Augmentation Revision
Breast Lift
Breast Reduction
Body
Arm Lift
Body Contouring After Weight Loss
CoolSculpting™
Labiaplasty
Liposuction
Thigh Lift
Tummy Tuck
Face
Ear Surgery
Eyelid Surgery
Facelift
Lip Augmentation
Neck Contouring Procedures
Rhinoplasty
Mommy Makeover
Breast Augmentation
Breast Lift
Liposuction for Women
Tummy Tuck
Labiaplasty
Non-Surgical Injectables
miraDry®
BOTOX®
Bellafil®
JUVÉDERM® & VOLUMA™
RADIESSE®
Restylane® & Perlane®
Sculptra® Aesthetic
BELOTERO®
Spider Vein Treatment
LATISSE® & Skincare Products
Lip Augmentation
KYBELLA™
Men's Procedures
BOTOX® Cosmetic
NeoGraft®
Fillers
Men's Liposuction
Male Breast Reduction
Men's Facial Surgery
Reconstructive Surgery
Riolo Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery: Kaye Riolo, MD
Education:
Duquesne University
Pittsburgh, PA
BSN
1976
Lebanon Valley College
Annville, PA
Pre-Med 1978
University of Pittsburgh, College of Medicine
Pittsburgh, PA
M.D.
1983
Internship:
University of Rochester Medical Center
601 Elmwood Avenue
Rochester, NY
1983 - 1984
Residency:
University of Rochester Medical Center
601 Elmwood Avenue
Rochester, NY
Department of General Surgery
1984-1985 and 1986-1988
Barnes Hospital Washington University Suite 17424
Barnes Hospital Plaza
St Louis, MO
Department of Plastic Surgery
1989-1991
Fellowship:
Washington University/ Children's Hospital
Craniofacial and Cleft Lip and Palate Program
Barnes Hospital Plaza
St. Louis, MO Craniofacial Research
1985-1986
Certificates:
Pennsylvania Medical Society's Certificate of Leadership and Management in Medicine
Currently completing University of California at Irvine Certificate Program in Spa and Hospitality Management
Clinical Studies
Clinical Investigator - Collagen/Lipomatrix Soybean Oil Implant Study.
1996 to1998
Clinical Investigator - McGhan Silicone Implant Adjunct Study.
1996 to 2006 (Illinois 1993-1995)
Clinical Investigator - Mentor Silicone Implant Adjunct Study.
1998 to 2006
Clinical Investigator - Mentor Silicone Core Gel Implant Study.
2000 to 2002
Medical Director - Mentor Clinical Study of the Becker Expander/Mammary Prostheses.
2001 to 2003
Accomplishments:
CO-founder of:
Susquehanna Breast Care Center
550 North 12th Street
Lemoyne, PA 17043
Medical Organizations:
American Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons
(Candidate)
American College of Surgeons
Association of Women Surgeons
Hospital Staff Appointments:
Active Surgical Staff:
Saint Agnes Medical Center, Fresno, CA
Clovis Community Medical Center, Clovis CA
The Fresno Surgical Hospital, Fresno, CA
Adventist Medical Center, Hanford, CA
Licensure:
California G86379
Taxes N1857
Certification:
American Board of Plastic Surgery - 1994
American Board of Surgery - 1989 Recertified 1998
Honors and Awards:
Alpha Omega Alpha
Walter A. Callahan Surgical Resident Award 1987
Magna Cum Laude Duquesne University
Outstanding Young Women of America Award
President of CWENS (National Honorary Service Organization)
Publications:
CHAPTERS
Marsh, J.L., Vannler, M:W;, Bresina, S;, Hemmer, K.: Application of Computer Graphics in
Craniofacial Surgery, Clinic s in Plastic Surgery, Vol.13, No.3, 441-448, July 1986.
JOURNAL ARTICLES
Kapoor,-W., Hemmer, K.M.: Abdominal Computed Tomography-Comparison of the Usefulness of Goal-Directed vs. Non Goal-Directed Studies. Archives of Internal Medicine, Vol. 143,249, 1983.
Hemmer, K.M., Marsh, J.L., Picker, S.: Calvarial Erosion After Scalp Expansion. Annals of Plastic Surgery, 19:5, 454-49, November, 1987
Hemmer, K.M., McAlister, W.H., Marsh, J.L: Cervical Spine Anomalies in the Craniosynostosis Syndromes. Cleft: Palate Journal, 24:4, 328-31, November, 1987.
Hemmer, K.M., Marsh, J.L., Clement, R.W.: Pediatric Facial Free Flaps. Journal of Reconstructive Microsurgery, 3:3, 221-29, April, 1987.
Hemmer, K.M., Marsh, J.L., Milder, B.: Case Report: Orbital Lymphangioma. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 82:2, 340-343, August, 1988.
Rinehart; G.SA., Marsh, J.L., Hemmer, K.M., Bresina, S.: Internal Fixation of Malar Fractures: An Experimental Biophysical Study. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 84:1, 21-25, July 1989.