Riolo Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Riolo Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Riolo Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery: Kaye Riolo, MD
7050 N Recreation Ave, Ste. 103

Fresno, CA 93720
(855) 424-7559
www.DrKayeRiolo.com

EMBED More News Videos


Plastic Surgeon Dr. Kaye Riolo offers experience, compassion, and professional care to her patients. Her Fresno practice is dedicated to helping busy, modern day women (and men!) look their best at any age.

As a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Riolo performs a wide spectrum of plastic and reconstructive surgery. For several years, she specialized in breast surgery, including the treatment of breast disease and cancer. She also has a special focus on cosmetic procedures for individuals who want to look as good as they feel, by enhancing the beauty that is already within them.

Breast Lift by BELLESOMA
Do you want your breasts to look the way they used to? The Bellesoma Method is a revolutionary new technique for mastopexy (breast lift) for the look of an implant using your own breast tissue.


Cool Sculpting
Sit back, relax and say goodbye to stubborn fat!


Hair Restoration with NeoGraft
Thinning hair can lead to self-consciousness. Many spend a great deal of time and money on hair products and styling, with unsatisfactory results. Men and women with thinning hair or bald spots no longer have to rely on outdated transplant procedures to regain a thick head of hair. The NeoGraft hair transplant system, available in Fresno at Riolo Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, is an advanced hair restoration technique that provides excellent, natural-looking results.


Injectable Age Management
Who doesn't want to look 5, 10, even 15 years younger while still looking natural and healthy?Non-surgical treatments, or minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, are used to reduce the appearance of facial lines, and provide other aesthetically beneficial results.


Reduce underarm sweat
Does your underarm sweat embarrass you? Are you staining the underarm area of your clothes? Do you avoid certain fabrics or clothing styles? Would you just rather not deal with underarm sweat? A procedure called miraDry® may be the answer.


Mommy Makeover
We love our kids! Most of the time. But what we don't love are the after-effects of childbirth on our body. Becoming a mother is one of life's greatest joys, but pregnancy sometimes leaves women with sagging, stretched-out skin and stubborn fat-which we can remedy with a Mommy Makeover.


Tummy Tuck
Extra belly rolls can feel frumpy. They belie all the work you put in by exercising and eating well. Fresno plastic surgeon Dr. Kaye Riolo, who is board certified in general and plastic surgery, performs tummy tuck surgeries that can restore a flat stomach and improve your self-esteem as well as the fit of your clothing. Sometimes diet and exercise can't produce the results you desire.


Breast Augmentation
We feel the frustration and pain women experience from having disproportionately small breasts. Thickly padded bras can feel uncomfortable. And breasts deflated by pregnancy and nursing can leave women feeling old and less sexy.


Dr. Riolo has been in Plastic Surgical practice since 1991, beginning her practice in Illinois. To support her family, she first moved her practice to Pennsylvania and then, in 2002, to Fresno. After several joint practice ventures, Dr Riolo launched her own solo Practice in the fall of 2013. This has enabled her to create the calm, nurturing environment that she feels is important to providing a personalized, thoughtful approach to each individual's concerns.

Dr. Riolo graduated with honors from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh with a B.S. degree in nursing. Her nursing background fostered an appreciation for all aspects of compassionate care.

After earning her Bachelor's degree, Dr. Riolo completed pre-med courses and went on to attend medical school at the University of Pittsburgh. She graduated in the top of her class and was admitted to the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society.
Dr. Riolo is pleased to provide her patients with a compassionate ear followed by a wide variety of procedures, spanning the entire spectrum of plastic and reconstructive surgery as well as non-surgical options such as facial fillers and injectables, which she administers herself.

Services offered by Dr. Kaye Riolo include:

Cosmetic Procedures



Breast
Bellesoma™
Breast Augmentation
Breast Augmentation Revision
Breast Lift
Breast Reduction

Body
Arm Lift
Body Contouring After Weight Loss
CoolSculpting™
Labiaplasty
Liposuction
Thigh Lift
Tummy Tuck

Face
Ear Surgery
Eyelid Surgery
Facelift
Lip Augmentation
Neck Contouring Procedures
Rhinoplasty

Mommy Makeover
Breast Augmentation
Breast Lift
Liposuction for Women
Tummy Tuck
Labiaplasty

Non-Surgical Injectables
miraDry®
BOTOX®
Bellafil®
JUVÉDERM® & VOLUMA™
RADIESSE®
Restylane® & Perlane®
Sculptra® Aesthetic
BELOTERO®

Spider Vein Treatment
LATISSE® & Skincare Products
Lip Augmentation
KYBELLA™

Men's Procedures
BOTOX® Cosmetic
NeoGraft®
Fillers
Men's Liposuction
Male Breast Reduction
Men's Facial Surgery
Reconstructive Surgery

Riolo Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery: Kaye Riolo, MD
7050 N Recreation Ave, Ste. 103
Fresno, CA 93720
(855) 424-7559
www.DrKayeRiolo.com

Education:
Duquesne University
Pittsburgh, PA
BSN
1976

Lebanon Valley College
Annville, PA
Pre-Med 1978

University of Pittsburgh, College of Medicine
Pittsburgh, PA
M.D.
1983

Internship:
University of Rochester Medical Center
601 Elmwood Avenue
Rochester, NY
1983 - 1984

Residency:
University of Rochester Medical Center
601 Elmwood Avenue
Rochester, NY
Department of General Surgery
1984-1985 and 1986-1988

Barnes Hospital Washington University Suite 17424
Barnes Hospital Plaza
St Louis, MO
Department of Plastic Surgery
1989-1991

Fellowship:
Washington University/ Children's Hospital
Craniofacial and Cleft Lip and Palate Program
Barnes Hospital Plaza
St. Louis, MO Craniofacial Research
1985-1986

Certificates:

Pennsylvania Medical Society's Certificate of Leadership and Management in Medicine

Currently completing University of California at Irvine Certificate Program in Spa and Hospitality Management

Clinical Studies
Clinical Investigator - Collagen/Lipomatrix Soybean Oil Implant Study.
1996 to1998

Clinical Investigator - McGhan Silicone Implant Adjunct Study.
1996 to 2006 (Illinois 1993-1995)

Clinical Investigator - Mentor Silicone Implant Adjunct Study.
1998 to 2006

Clinical Investigator - Mentor Silicone Core Gel Implant Study.
2000 to 2002

Medical Director - Mentor Clinical Study of the Becker Expander/Mammary Prostheses.
2001 to 2003

Accomplishments:
CO-founder of:
Susquehanna Breast Care Center
550 North 12th Street
Lemoyne, PA 17043

Medical Organizations:
American Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons
(Candidate)

American College of Surgeons

Association of Women Surgeons

Hospital Staff Appointments:

Active Surgical Staff:
Saint Agnes Medical Center, Fresno, CA
Clovis Community Medical Center, Clovis CA
The Fresno Surgical Hospital, Fresno, CA
Adventist Medical Center, Hanford, CA

Licensure:
California G86379
Taxes N1857

Certification:
American Board of Plastic Surgery - 1994
American Board of Surgery - 1989 Recertified 1998

Honors and Awards:
Alpha Omega Alpha
Walter A. Callahan Surgical Resident Award 1987
Magna Cum Laude Duquesne University
Outstanding Young Women of America Award
President of CWENS (National Honorary Service Organization)

Publications:

CHAPTERS
Marsh, J.L., Vannler, M:W;, Bresina, S;, Hemmer, K.: Application of Computer Graphics in
Craniofacial Surgery, Clinic s in Plastic Surgery, Vol.13, No.3, 441-448, July 1986.

JOURNAL ARTICLES
Kapoor,-W., Hemmer, K.M.: Abdominal Computed Tomography-Comparison of the Usefulness of Goal-Directed vs. Non Goal-Directed Studies. Archives of Internal Medicine, Vol. 143,249, 1983.

Hemmer, K.M., Marsh, J.L., Picker, S.: Calvarial Erosion After Scalp Expansion. Annals of Plastic Surgery, 19:5, 454-49, November, 1987

Hemmer, K.M., McAlister, W.H., Marsh, J.L: Cervical Spine Anomalies in the Craniosynostosis Syndromes. Cleft: Palate Journal, 24:4, 328-31, November, 1987.

Hemmer, K.M., Marsh, J.L., Clement, R.W.: Pediatric Facial Free Flaps. Journal of Reconstructive Microsurgery, 3:3, 221-29, April, 1987.

Hemmer, K.M., Marsh, J.L., Milder, B.: Case Report: Orbital Lymphangioma. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 82:2, 340-343, August, 1988.

Rinehart; G.SA., Marsh, J.L., Hemmer, K.M., Bresina, S.: Internal Fixation of Malar Fractures: An Experimental Biophysical Study. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 84:1, 21-25, July 1989.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmedical specialistsriolo plastic and reconstructive surgery
RIOLO PLASTIC AND RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY
SPONSORED: Cool Sculpting
SPONSORED: Breast Lift by BELLESOMA
SPONSORED: Reduce underarm sweat
SPONSORED: Tummy Tuck
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates