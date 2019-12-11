Health & Fitness

Air pollution spikes in Valley, reaches dangerous levels

By Joyeeta Biswas
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley's air was extremely polluted on Tuesday and it was dangerous for residents to breathe it in.

According to San Joaquin Valley Air's data, pollution in the air reached Level 5, the highest level, in the afternoon and evening.



This meant particulate matter was recorded to be above 75 g/m3 and ozone concentrations were above 115 ppb.

In fact, the air in Clovis was way past the threshold, registering at 102 g/m3 in particulate matter as of 6 p.m.

The spike in the air pollution was unusual, sudden and unexpected.

VIDEO: Explaining the sudden and unusual jump in pollution

EMBED More News Videos

The spike in the air pollution was unusual, sudden and unexpected and made it dangerous for residents to breathe it in


Experts said the agricultural burning and air trapped in the Valley, compounded by a structure fire and wood-burning were likely causes of the pollution.



Valley residents reported a smoky smell and low visibility, especially on Tuesday afternoon. Some also reported burning in their throats and eyes.

During such conditions, experts recommend that all activities should be moved indoors and events rescheduled or relocated.

By evening, thick dangerous fog had spread across Fresno and the Valley, trapping the dirty, smoky air.

The mix of fog and pollution was particularly dense.

EMBED More News Videos

The fog, mixed with air pollution, covered roadways, creating poor visibility and adding to the dangerous conditions across the Valley.



It covered roadways, creating poor visibility and adding to the dangerous conditions across the Valley.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthpollutionsmoke
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows Tulare Co deputy shooting unarmed woman in suspect hotel room
Several Fresno Co streets likely to have lower speed limits
16-year-old boy shot and killed by mother's ex-boyfriend, deputies say
Family mourns Merced grandmother killed by driver who ran red light
Fresno County man arrested for selling flavored marijuana vape pods to kids
Buses to dozens of Valley schools delayed due to fog
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Show More
Family of 5 loses home in Fresno County fire
11 Chinese nationals found in truck at CA border crossing
Sanger's "Trek to the Tree" honors Nation's Christmas Tree
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
More TOP STORIES News