FRESNO COUNTY

Air quality expected to worsen after 4th of July

EMBED </>More Videos

This 4th of July colorful firework displays won't be the only thing filling the skies. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
This 4th of July colorful firework displays won't be the only thing filling the skies.

"Typically on the fourth of July we try to celebrate and we go out and do barbecues and fireworks and they all contribute to the air pollution," said Dr. A. M. Aminian, M. D. Medical director of the Allergy Institute.

An air quality alert has already been issued by the San Joaquin Air District and will stay in place until the 5th. Aminian said the heat, existing smoke from wildfires and smoke from fireworks will mix together making for some nasty air conditions in the Central Valley.

"The air quality becomes very poor and it is going to be very hard on the lungs of people who are suffering or anybody who is outdoors," said Aminian.

Fires burning in Northern California and the Lions Fire burning near Mammoth Lakes is already sending smoke into the valley. Aminian said bad air affects everyone, but certain people are more vulnerable, like young children, the elderly and people with respiratory and cardiovascular problems.

"We do see many people who come after fourth of July because they have been outdoors and they have respiratory problems," he said.

There are different things people can do to keep safe, the most recommended is staying indoors, especially between noon and about seven, when the air quality is at its worst. If you do choose to go outside Aminian says there are other things you can do.

"drinking plenty of liquids and after you come home taking a shower, washing your hair and changing your clothing, that would be very helpful," said Aminian.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthair qualityfresno countyFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News