AIR QUALITY

Air quality index remains unhealthy across the Valley

Brianna Ruffalo provides details on Monday's air quality conditions and what to expect for the remainder of the week.

Hayley Salazar
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Air quality in the Central Valley continues to worsen as all areas remain on alert from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

Fresno, Merced, Madera, Kings and Tulare Counties are in unhealthy conditions as of Monday.

This image from Air Now shows most of the Central Valley covered with polluted air.



SJV Air Pollution Control District says with these conditions you should limit your outdoor activities, especially children and people with chronic heart and lung disease. It says everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

All areas are prohibited from burning.

A veil of haze will continue to cover Valley skies, but the possibility of rain on Wednesday may ease air quality conditions slightly right before Thanksgiving.

Skyview30 drone footage shows a smokey haze over the foothills, seen from Highway 168 and Academy in Fresno, Calif.



The high air quality index levels have already affected extra-curricular activities across the area over the weekend. Several local water polo teams will not be able to finish their season after the California Interscholastic Foundation cancelled the NorCal Regional Water Polo Championships due to poor air quality on Friday.

While Saturday the Western Band Association canceled the season's high school championships in Bakersfield noting bad air quality.

Administration at UC Merced announced Sunday night classes would be cancelled through Thanksgiving break, and Merced College President, Chris Vitelli, cancelled classes on Monday.

If you would like more information about the Valley's Air Quality click here.

