Coronavirus: Delta, American Airlines temporarily suspend all flights to China amid outbreak concerns

ATLANTA -- Delta Air Lines and American Airlines will temporarily suspend all flights between the United States and China amid growing concerns surrounding the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the company announced Friday.

Delta said the last China-bound flight will leave Feb. 3 and the last U.S.-bound flight from China will leave Feb. 5. The suspension will continue through April 30, and the Atlanta-based airline announced it will offer accommodations and refunds.

American Airlines also announced Friday that it will suspend flights to China's mainland now through March 27. The airline said it will also assist affected customers.

Several major international airlines, including Air France, British Airways and Scandinavian Airlines have suspended service to China.

This comes one day after the United States issued a "do not travel" warning to China and the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global emergency.

Currently, the new coronavirus has infected more than 9,800 globally. Most of the 213 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

Health experts said Thursday there's significant evidence the virus is spreading among people in China and were concerned that in other countries - including the United States, France, Japan, Germany, Canada, South Korea and Vietnam - where there have also been isolated cases of human-to-human transmission.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
