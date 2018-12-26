HEALTH & FITNESS

Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, study finds

EMBED </>More Videos

Researchers at the University of Exeter in England examined so-called "hangxiety" - anxiety experienced during a hangover - in a new study, finding that shy participants had a significant increase in "hangxiety" after drinking. (Shutterstock)

People who drink moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee and are overweight in their 70s live longer lives, according to researchers at UC Irvine Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders.

The researchers started a study in 2003 to look at what makes people live past 90.

They say participants in their study who drank moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee lived longer than those who abstained from either drink.

In addition, people who were overweight in their 70s lived longer than people who were normal or underweight in their 70s.

To learn more about the study, click here.

Note: The video attached to this article is from a story about research into 'hangxiety.' You can read that story here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthyour lifelongevityresearchhealth
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Teen surgery patient gives back in a big way
8-year-old girl from Haiti has life-saving surgery in NY
Start the New Year fit with Jillian Michaels' 'The Six Keys'
Cord Blood Can Save Lives!
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Camp Fire victims recount harrowing escape from flames
Woman chases down porch pirate, gets package back
11 tips on 'happy returns' of unwanted gifts
Guatemalan boy dies in US custody; 2nd death this month
Lakers lose LeBron James to groin injury, rout Warriors
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
NYPD, LAPD trade 'Die Hard' tweets
Show More
Missing man's family speaks after warrants say he was fed to hogs
HOLIDAY HEROES: Fire crews rescue mother and daughter, save Christmas
Reunited father, son celebrate Christmas together for 1st time
Armed robber storms into restaurant demanding cash in Northwest Fresno
Family loses home in house fire hours before Christmas
More News