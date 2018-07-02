ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE

Alzheimer's Conference, breaking down barriers for best treatments

EMBED </>More Videos

063018-kfsn-6pm-alzheimers-conference-vid_1 (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The symptoms are familiar: memory loss, mood swings, and clumsiness.

Alzheimer's disease affects more than 30 million people worldwide.

"It's almost like they live in a new reality, but they still exist in ours," said Andres Sviercovich of the UCSF Fresno Alzheimer & Memory Center.

The Latino community is especially hard hit.

In the Central Valley, more than 44,000 people are living with the disease, and the victims are one-and-a-half times more likely to be Latino than other types of Caucasian.

Experts say Hispanics are more likely to suffer from other health issues like cardiovascular problems like diabetes and heart disease that contribute to Alzheimer's.

They are also a lot less likely to reach out for help.



"There's a lot of stigmas that the Hispanic community has regarding dementia because they think it's a mental disorder when it's really a neurocognitive disease," said Sviercovich.

The Central Valley Alzheimer's Caregiver and Wellness Conference is a great place to get help, and they hold the conference twice a year, once in English and once in Spanish.

On Saturday, they gave free health screenings and resources to help people think about treatment, social interaction for patients, living arrangements, and legal needs.

Action News anchor Graciela Moreno helped encourage people to take the situation seriously.

Doctors explained how to recognize when dementia is coming, so people are prepared to find the best options, not the first options, for their family members.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthAlzheimer's Disease
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE
Woman reported missing from Hanford found safe
Latino Life: Why Latinos Are at Higher Risk of Alzheimer's Disease
Exercise Fights Alzheimer's
Bobby Vee, 1960s pop singer, dies at age 73
More Alzheimer's Disease
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News