Health & Fitness

Apple to close all stores outside of China amid growing coronavirus fears

Apple CEO Tim Cook says the tech giant's retail operation outside of China is going online-only for two weeks as part of efforts to fight the global viral pandemic.

Cook tweeted that "Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery."

RELATED: What popular businesses and locations are doing about coronavirus

In a lengthier online statement, Cook said that Apple's stores in China have all now reopened and what the company has learned there has helped it develop "best practices that are assisting enormously in our global response."

Apple's online stores are still open and workers will continue to be paid, he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirustechnologyappleu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: School, hospital closures and changes in Central California
Second person in Tulare County tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus could drive the U.S. into a recession: Economist
Family remembers Hanford soldier killed in Iraq
All Clovis Unified schools have been shut down through April 13 amid coronavirus concerns
Coronavirus update: Fresno Unified shuts down all schools until April 13
SCCCD cancels all in-person classes for 4 days
Show More
Coronavirus Facts: COVID-19 news coverage and resources
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
Soldier from Hanford killed during strike in Iraq, DOD says
4 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Fresno County
PG&E suspends disconnections for unpaid bills due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News