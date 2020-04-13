Coronavirus

Approximately 50% of Tulare County's COVID-19 cases from Visalia nursing home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials confirmed Tuesday night that two more Redwood Springs residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

Eight patients at the nursing home in Visalia have now died from the virus, roughly 61% of Tulare County's death total.

Officials say 148 people at the Redwood Springs Health Center in Visalia have tested positive for COVID-19, making up approximately 50% of the county's total cases.

As of Tuesday, 101 patients and 47 staff members of the nursing home had contracted the coronavirus.

A current employee claimed the number of cases could have been minimized if management had acted sooner.

Officials at the center said all residents and staff are now being tested for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, Tulare County has a total of 296 confirmed cases and 13 reported deaths.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast.
