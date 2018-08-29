Are carrots healthy?

Crunchy and sweet, carrots are a favorite snack for kids and adults. But diet plans like South Beach and Keto make some people wonder whether the sugar content is too high.Consumer Reports gets to the root of the question: Are carrots good for you?We all know we should eat our veggies, but when it comes to carrots, lots of people are wondering whether they are actually good for their health.Let's peel back the layers and see what's inside.For one thing, they're packed with nutrition from bottom to top. Lots of beta-carotene and vitamins A, B, and C -- all very good for us. Not to mention fiber; about 15 percent of your daily need in one cup of raw carrots.Fiber is something that obviously you want a lot of in your diet, and carrots are great. And sure, they have more sugar than, say, broccoli, but it's not something you should be worried about because it's a naturally occurring sugar.That's an important distinction to make.It's not going to have the same effect as drinking a can of soda, for instance.There are lots of other health benefits as well. Vegetables like carrots have been shown to reduce cholesterol and may help lower blood pressure and even prevent strokes. Vitamin A and beta-carotene are also great for healthy eyes, protecting the cornea and reducing the risk of infection. But don't expect this superfood to have superpowers. It's not going to correct nearsightedness or make you see in the dark, or anything like that.Another reason this root veggie is the whole package? You can eat the whole carrot, including the greens. They're not great to eat as a salad, but they can be cooked down and made into great dips. Most people don't know what to do with them, but you can make them into a simple pesto.So crunch away. Carrots get the green light for being good for you. And of course, everything in moderation. While beta-carotene has been known to give skin a healthy glow, eat too many carrots, and you could actually start to look a little orange.