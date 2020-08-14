west nile virus

Authorities start spraying after West Nile-carrying mosquitoes detected in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley's mosquito abatement district began spraying for adult mosquitoes this week after West Nile virus activity was detected in some neighborhoods in Clovis.

And weather permitting, more spraying will take place on Thursday night between 8:30 and 11:30 in the city of Fresno and Riverdale.

For a more detailed look at where the treatments will take place, click here for the map.

Even if your area isn't featured in the map, authorities say you should take preventive measures to avoid mosquito bites and to prevent mosquito production around and in your home.

RELATED: Ways to protect yourself from mosquito bites, prevent West Nile Virus

Cover your storm drains with netting and be sure to remove all standing water in your yard.

Consider planting scented geraniums like citronella, rosemary and even lemongrass, which serve as natural repellents.

Also, consider covering up and using insect repellent containing DEET to protect yourself.
