Avoid family gatherings, practice social distancing this Easter Sunday, says Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno parks will be locked up to help prevent large gatherings on Easter Sunday. Picnic areas have been closed off.But some had planned get-togethers at home.Fresno County Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra asked people to make good decisions and continue to practice social distancing."Just be very mindful that the decisions that we make this weekend will absolutely reflect on what this curve does and how soon our hospitals reach their surge and their peak capacity," Dr. Vohra saidEaster tradition calls for people to gather at a packed park for BBQ and to catch up with each other. That won't be the case on Sunday.Family gatherings though will also pose a risk.Dr. Vohra said younger people infected with the coronavirus might not show any symptoms so it's important they don't put older family members and friends at risk.He explained, "That is something that is really the worst case scenario with this, is that you end up passing it to the most vulnerable members of your family and we know that could lead to some tragedy."People have come out to support each other over the last few weeks through teacher parades through neighborhoods and even drive-up birthday celebrations.Dr. Vohra suggested you avoid any types of gatherings which put you in close proximity with others."So whether that's a drive-in or a drive-through or a parade, really all of those gatherings really set people up to mix households and therefore mix germs and really that's how this COVID really gets spread around."They're tough decisions to make but health experts felt up-close-and-personal visits weren't worth the risk.