Blood pressure medication recalled for containing cancer-causing substance

Eight lots of a certain blood pressure medication have been recalled.That's after testing showed it contained trace amounts of a cancer-causing material.Prinston Pharmaceuticals announced one lot of Irbesartan tablets and seven lots of Irbesartan HCTZ tablets are affected.The company said the medication contained unacceptable levels of NDEA, a likely carcinogen.The ingredients were manufactured by a pharmaceuticals company in China.Since July, the factory has been linked to several recalls of regularly-prescribed blood pressure drugs.