RECALL

Blood pressure medication recalled for containing cancer-causing substance

EMBED </>More Videos

Another blood pressure medication is being recalled after it was discovered the medication contained unacceptable levels of a cancer-causing substance.

Eight lots of a certain blood pressure medication have been recalled.

That's after testing showed it contained trace amounts of a cancer-causing material.

Prinston Pharmaceuticals announced one lot of Irbesartan tablets and seven lots of Irbesartan HCTZ tablets are affected.

The company said the medication contained unacceptable levels of NDEA, a likely carcinogen.

The ingredients were manufactured by a pharmaceuticals company in China.

Since July, the factory has been linked to several recalls of regularly-prescribed blood pressure drugs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthproduct recallsrecallblood pressurecancer
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RECALL
Perdue chicken recall: 'May contain' wood
Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to increased fire risk
RXBar recalls protein bars that may contain peanuts
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
More recall
HEALTH & FITNESS
Eat a Mediterranean diet to lower risk of depression
Time to relax: The 4 best massage spots in Fresno
How to prevent frostbite, other winter health risks
Spreading the "Wonder" Message: Choose Kind
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
CHP rescues two hikers stranded on edge of cliff in Yosemite
'Miracle puppy' survives attempted euthanasia, finds forever home
Manny Pacquiao's LA home burglarized during fight
Man invited to bachelor party by mistake flies 2,500 miles to attend
'KKK wants you:' Klan flyers show up in Asheville on MLK Jr. Day
Thieves on the loose after series of burglaries in Madera County stores
Thieves caught on camera stealing classic car in northeast Fresno
Northbound Hwy 41 and westbound Hwy 180 shut after multiple-car accident
Show More
8-month-old baby hospitalized with broken ribs, parents arrested for child neglect
Body of missing 30-year-old found in canal in Tulare County
Man stabbed on busy intersection in Merced, but police can't find witnesses
Valley residents celebrate Martin Luther King Day with march in downtown Fresno.
84-year-old man murdered at home was well-known painter with big heart
More News