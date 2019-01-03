HEALTH & FITNESS

Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

If you take medicine for blood pressure, there's a new recall you should know about. (Shutterstock)

Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc., has issued another voluntary recall of medications used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure due to the possible presence of a cancer-causing substance in the pills.

The company said 80 lots are affected: two lots of Valsartan tablets, 26 lots of amlodipine and valsartan combination tablets, and 52 lots of valsartan and hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) combination tablets.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the tablets are being recalled "due to the detection of trace amounts of an unexpected impurity found in the finished drug product."

The impurity found in the finished products is N-nitrosodiethylamine or NDEA, which has been deemed a probable human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

NDEA can be found in certain natural foods, drinking water, air pollution, and industrial processes.

So far, no injuries or adverse effects have been reported.

Those taking the medications should continue to do so until they can speak with a pharmacist or physician about alternate forms of treatment.

See the chart below for a full list of affected products

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthrecallblood pressuremedicalhealthbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Health Watch: Battling brain tumors with Optune
Researchers find link between loud noises and heart attacks
Be careful about making your coffee 'bulletproof', dietitians say
Health Watch: Hyperbaric oxygen therapy making kids smile
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Valley remembers businessman, philanthropist David McDonald
China becomes first to land on moon's far side
Beautician charged with killing woman during botched buttocks injection
Arson case causes parents to worry for park's safety
Fight escalates to shootout, two injured in Southeast Fresno
Three from Kern County charged with helping accused cop-killer
Accused killer of Corp. Ronil Singh to be evaluated, no plea entered
David McDonald, the former owner of Pelco, has died at the age of 69
Show More
Coachella releases performance line-up. Here's who's playing
Complete list of services to honor slain Newman Police Corporal
Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks close due to unsafe visitor conditions
48 hours into new year, Fresno Fire extinguishes about 20 fires
More News