HEALTH WATCH

Botox for the bladder

EMBED </>More Videos

A shot of botox to the bladder can paralyze the muscle, reducing the feeling that you need to go to the bathroom. (KFSN)

By
BALTIMORE (KFSN) --
Overactive bladder is a common problem, especially as we age, but it's something that most of us probably don't want to talk about. Now, a cosmetic procedure that is much better known for erasing facial lines is starting to gain ground among women who feel like they always "gotta go."

For 65-year old Karan Kipp, the doctor's office used to be as far as she would venture from home. She was always racing to the restroom.

"I have the feeling I have to go to the bathroom and by the time I was moving I was gushing," Kipp shared.

Karan tried medication. Adjusted her diet. Did Kegel exercises to strengthen weakened muscles. Nothing worked. Urogynecologist Mark Ellerkmann suggested another option. A shot of botox for the bladder.

"Botox is a potent neurotoxin and it basically is produced by a bacteria called clostridium and in small amounts can be helpful at paralyzing the muscle," Said Dr. R. Mark Ellerkmann.

"My grandma always called your area down there your "Susie", and I thought oh my god, my "Susie's" getting Botox before my face," Kipp laughed.

The procedure is done under light sedation using a tiny tool called a cystoscope.

Dr. Ellerkmann said, "Using a small camera and a scope we fill the bladder up with water or saline, and then we take a very tiny needle and inject the Botox."

Doctors make about 20 injections into the bladder. Kipp said she noticed the difference right away.

"It was gone. I was in control. It wasn't like I stopped drinking water or anything like that. I was in control," said Kipp.

Dr. Ellerkmann says the procedure can be repeated if needed, but patients need to wait at least three months in between injections. Botox is FDA approved for treating overactive bladder, and is covered by most insurance companies.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS REPORT, PLEASE CONTACT:
Dan Collins
410-332-9714
dcollins@mdmercy.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealth watchmedical marvelsmedical research
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
C-REM: Improve Your Gait And Your Brain
Beat heart failure with barostim
Mainstream markets in Valley selling out of CBD
A Blind, Fat Fish Yields Diabetes Clues: Medicine's Next Big Thing?
More health watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News