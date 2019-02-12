Boy, 8, donates $8K to a Chicago area children's hospital

CHICAGO --An 8-year-old boy made a big donation to Lurie Children's Hospital Monday.
Wyatt Hare raised $8,000 through a coin drive as part of a passion project assigned to his 3rd grade class at Cossitt Avenue School in La Grange.
He presented the check to the doctor who treated him for cancer.
"I had a brain tumor two years ago, so I decided to do this," he said.
The coin drive lasted a week. His original goal was $500, but he surpassed it several times over. The full amount of $8,099.13 is being donated to Pediatric Brain Tumor Program Research.