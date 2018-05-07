An Alabama teen is literally back from the dead after losing pieces of his skull in a freak accident.13-year-old Trenton McKinley was severely injured in a dune buggy crash two months ago while playing at a friend's house.He suffered seven skull fractures.His parents made the decision to donate his organs after he had been brain dead for several days.They even signed the papers to donate his organs.But, a day before doctors were set to pull the plug, he miraculously showed signs of life.Trenton is now home and continues to make strides in his recovery.Slowly but surely, Trenton has defied all odds since his accident.