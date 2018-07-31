Break a sweat at the 3 best gyms in Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best places to get fit in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're looking to shake up your workout routine.
1. MetalMark Climbing & Fitness
Photo: ronnie s./Yelp
Topping the list is MetalMark Climbing & Fitness. Located at 4042 N. Cedar Ave. in Mclane, the gym, climbing and yoga spot is the highest-rated fitness center in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp. Visitors can expect a weight room, cardio machines, myriad classes and, of course, climbing walls.
Climbing options include Top Rope, in which the climbing rope passes through an anchor at the top of the climb and back down to the belayer; Lead climbing, in which the climber ties into the rope on the ground without a pre-attached anchor point; and bouldering, which uses neither ropes nor harnesses. (Find more information about MetalMark's climbing packages on its website.)
2. Gb3
Photo: gb3/Yelp
Next up is Bullard's Gb3, situated at 7825 N. Palm Ave. With four stars out of 85 reviews on Yelp, the gym, which has multiple locations, has proven to be a local favorite.
The gym features a cycling room, aerobic gym with a floating spring-loaded hardwood floor and a 75-foot indoor pool and sauna. Classes are available in cycling, Pilates, Zumba, yoga and kickboxing.
Gb3 also offers child care services in its facilities. The day care is available during the weekdays and on Saturday, according to the gym's website.
3. Orangetheory Fitness
Photo: orangetheory fitness/Yelp
Bullard's Orangetheory Fitness, located at 7735 N. Blackstone Ave., Suite 106-112 between the Villaggio and River Park shopping centers, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fitness studio four stars out of 28 reviews.
The gym -- with locations nationwide -- offers proprietary workouts that include a series of cardio, resistance and power exercises involving three blocks with 12 stations each. Orangetheory offers heart-monitored training, designed to keep participants' heart rates in a target zone that stimulates metabolism and increases energy.