Building balance and muscle strength

When balance and strength become an issue, getting up and down off the ground can be difficult. This strength is very important for continued independent living. Here are a few strength building and balance controlling moves.The first exercise is a modified squat. Using a stable chair, squat down and barely touch your buns to the chair, then stand up. Do this motion 10 to 12 times. This exercise will strengthen the top of your thighs.The next exercise is a modified lunge. This exercise is specifically used to strengthen the leg muscles so you can get up off the ground.The last movement is a stretch. When you're going moving from the ground to a standing position, you're really going to stretch out your inner thigh. This stretch will keep your muscles loose, aiding in your ability to stand from a sitting position.