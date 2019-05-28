'Burnout' declared medical diagnosis by World Health Organization

Is work stressing you out? You might have an actual medical condition.The World Health Organization now recognizes "burnout" in its guide as a legitimate medical diagnosis.The International Classification of Diseases Handbook places it in the section "employment" or "unemployment related problems."According to ICD-11, doctors can diagnose someone with burnout if they have three symptoms: the patient must be exhausted, experiencing mental distance or cynicism about their work and have problems getting the job done successfully.Doctors can only diagnose burnout when it comes to work. WHO says it does not apply to other life situations.