Health & Fitness

'Burnout' declared medical diagnosis by World Health Organization

Is work stressing you out? You might have an actual medical condition.

The World Health Organization now recognizes "burnout" in its guide as a legitimate medical diagnosis.

The International Classification of Diseases Handbook places it in the section "employment" or "unemployment related problems."

According to ICD-11, doctors can diagnose someone with burnout if they have three symptoms: the patient must be exhausted, experiencing mental distance or cynicism about their work and have problems getting the job done successfully.

Doctors can only diagnose burnout when it comes to work. WHO says it does not apply to other life situations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthworld health organizationstressu.s. & worldworkplace
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News