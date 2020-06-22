California governors team up to promote the use of face masks to stop spread of COVID-19

"This is not about being weak,'' Schwarzenegger says as he holds up a mask in a public service announcement also featuring Jerry Brown, Gray Davis and Pete Wilson.
Democrats and Republicans agree, wearing a mask isn't a political statement. It's about protecting yourself and your community.— attn (@attn) June 22, 2020
California's last 5 governors remind us that our actions save lives.@CAgovernor @JerryBrownGov @Schwarzenegger @GovernorDavis Gov. Pete Wilson pic.twitter.com/j8YH2CdkjJ
The PSA follows Newsom's order last week requiring Californians to wear face coverings in most indoor settings and outdoors when physical distancing isn't possible. Newsom issued the order as new cases and hospitalizations rise.
The message from the former governors, two Republicans and two Democrats, is that nobody wants to wear masks but COVID-19 is still spreading and halting it is important to keeping people safe, reopening businesses and putting people back to work. "Just do it,'' Schwarzenegger says.
Newsom said in a statement that science shows that face coverings and masks work. "Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered -- putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease,'' he said.
