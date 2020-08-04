Coronavirus California

California health secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly gives COVID-19 response update

Dr. Ghaly's press conference comes a day after Gov. Newsom said there are 'early good signs' in CA's COVID-19 trends
By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is giving an update on the coronavirus pandemic in a noon press conference Tuesday.

NEWSOM UPDATE: California sees decline in COVID-19 cases, but not in the Central Valley
On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom shared "early good signs" that things may be getting better in California amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is at 7,764, the governor said, which is down 21% from a week ago. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations are down 10% and ICU hospitalizations are down 5% over the past two weeks, Newsom added.

"Encouraging signs, but one week does not make the kind of trend that gives us confidence to generate headlines," the governor said.

WATCH LIST:California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

When asked what may be contributing to the apparent decline in transmission, whether it was more mask wearing or fewer gatherings, Newsom answered "all of the above." He added the mandatory sectoral closings - including bars and indoor restaurants statewide - have also had an impact.

"At the same time, we can quickly find ourselves back to where we were just a few weeks ago, a month ago - with significant increases - if we do not maintain our vigilance," Newsom said. "This virus is not going away. It's not just going to take Labor Day weekend off, it's not going to take Halloween off or the holidays off. Until we have quality therapeutics and until we have a vaccine, we are going to be living with this virus."

