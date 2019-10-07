mental health

California launching first toll-free, statewide mental health line

The California Peer-Run Warm Line was funded by a state budget allocation of $10.8 million over three years. (Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California launched a new mental health line offering non-emergency emotional support to anyone in the state.

The California Peer-Run Warm Line was funded by a state budget allocation of $10.8 million over three years. The service is there to help people who are not in crisis but in need of support.

According to Mental Health America, about one in five adults in the U.S. experience mental health challenges in a given year.

"It's pure run. It's a very simple concept in saying you're not alone. You're one phone call away from not being alone. and you can use it any time you want. for whatever reason you want. and no one's going to question why you need to do this," said Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco).

The service launched Monday to coincide with World Mental Health Day on Thursday, October 10th.

The California Peer-Run Warm Line is toll-free and can be reached at 1-855-845-7415.
