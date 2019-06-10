Health & Fitness

California may offer new health benefits for undocumented immigrants

By ABC7.com staff
California taxpayers could soon pay for the health insurance of 90,000 undocumented immigrants.

Democrats in the state Legislature agreed Sunday to a budget offering Medicaid benefits to low-income adults.

State officials estimate the program will cost $98 million.

To pay for part of it, the state will begin taxing people who don't have health insurance.

The budget still needs to be approved by the full Legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
