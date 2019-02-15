Camarena Health opens new center for kids in Madera

Camarena Health officially opened its first health center for kids in Madera on Friday.
Health officials, along with Madera city and county officials, were at the ribbon-cutting.
It's the first standalone pediatric health center for Camarena Health.
The facility on Yosemite Avenue has four pediatricians and a nurse practitioner.
The new site has 15 exam rooms and a behavioral health counseling office.
It'll also have a health education office and specialist to help young patients and their families stay healthy.
The site is in downtown Madera, and will be open five days a week.
