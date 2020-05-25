Coronavirus

CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic

NEW YORK -- The CDC is warning of "unusual or aggressive rodent behavior" among rats, starved by the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Health officials say the rodents have gone so far as cannibalism and eating their young after food sources such as restaurants that they rely upon shut down.

"Some jurisdictions have reported an increase in rodent activity as rodents search for new sources of food. Environmental health and rodent control programs may see an increase in service requests related to rodents and reports of unusual or aggressive rodent behavior," the CDC wrote.

Residents and businesses are urged to take preventive measures to eliminate conditions that may attract and support rodent presence.

Those actions include sealing up access into buildings, removing debris and heavy vegetation, keeping garbage in tightly covered bins, and removing pet and bird food from their yards.

The CDC provides more information and guidelines on its website.

"Treat pets as you would other human family members - do not let pets interact with people or animals outside the household. If a person inside the household becomes sick, isolate that person from everyone else, including pets."



As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
Move over 'Pizza Rat'! There's now a 'Pizza Groundhog'
Philadelphia's "pizza groundhog" is enjoying this coronavirus quarantine with a full stomach.

