Coronavirus

These recommendations could reduce COVID-19 spread on campus

By
As colleges and universities are dealing with the coronavirus outbreaks on campuses, the CDC announced a new approach that could help prevent or reduce the transmission.

The CDC issued their initial guidance last June, which stated that it "does not recommend entry testing of all returning students, faculty, and staff." At the time the guidance was released, people reported not getting their results for several days or weeks.

But now, testing has been more advanced, and the CDC is saying, "In an IHE (Institutions of higher education) setting, with frequent movement of faculty, staff and students between the IHE and the community, a strategy of entry screening combined with regular serial testing might prevent or reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission."

The agency also updated its recommendations for colleges and universities on contact tracing.

"A testing strategy should only be implemented if results will lead to specific actions such as isolation of those with a positive test, contact tracing once a case is identified, quarantining close contacts, and reviewing and altering infection prevention and control practices and implemented mitigation strategies," the CDC wrote on its site.

Aside from its new approach, this month, the CDC also released "Indicators for Dynamic School Decision Making" which specifies indicators for community COVID-19 burden and implementation of mitigation strategies to guide decision making for K-12 schools, according to the agency.

For more information on testing and CDC guidelines for universities, visit the CDC's website.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronaviruscollegeu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19
Enjoy the Big Fresno Fair's food and music from your car this year
Pumpkin patches operate in a new way during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19
Merced detectives hoping new tech can crack 2006 double murder
Fresno police auditor finds unreasonable force
14-year-old boy killed in rollover crash in Los Banos, CHP says
Sequoia National Park reopens to visitors
Local leaders answer Creek Fire recovery questions at community meeting
Enjoy the Big Fresno Fair's food and music from your car this year
Show More
Fresno County offering free flu shots at drive-thru clinic on Saturday
Creek Fire: Crews working to restore power, clean water to returning evacuees
Change air filters in your car, home to protect from smoke
Pumpkin patches operate in a new way during pandemic
Trillium Pumps expanding Fresno operations
More TOP STORIES News