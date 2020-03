FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno has declared a state of emergency.The Fresno City Council approved the move at a meeting on Monday to help get resources and take precautions to fight against COVID-19.[Ads /]The city is prohibiting events of more than 50 people.It is also calling for the closure of bars and modifying the occupancy of restaurants.[Ads /]Some older city employees are staying home with pay.