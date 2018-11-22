Class Pass coming to Fresno and letting people sample fitness studios

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --It's hot, sweaty and for some, it's the perfect start to their Thanksgiving. Before they sat down to enjoy a holiday feast a group of people took part in a hot yoga class at the Blue Moon Yoga Studio in Clovis.
"The holidays are an awesome time of year, but they can also be kind of stressful and so just letting people come in workout, before they start eating all that turkey and before they maybe go back more relaxed if they're dealing with family," said Britney Easton, owner of Blue Moon Yoga.
For some committing to this form of exercise can be very intimidating. "Class Pass" aims to take that intimidation away while letting you sample from 14 different fitness studios between Fresno and Clovis. It's a monthly membership that comes with credits used to buy classes. In Fresno, the most expensive membership will cost you 80-dollars and will get you between 6 to 10 classes a month. Easton said it's a good way to discover what works for you.
"We see it as a way of getting people in here to experience what we have," she said. "They'll see if they like it and if they do then hopefully they'll start coming here regularly."
It's focused around studio fitness. Small group classes focused on specific activities or parts of the body. It involves more than just yoga studios. You can get in the ring and practice your swings at Heartbeat boxing or move to the fast-paced music at High Fitness.
"People like to try different things, but what you do is you fall in love with something that makes sense for with your time or family," said Easton.
Class Pass hasn't arrived in Fresno yet but will make its big debut on Dec. 1.
