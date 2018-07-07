<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3718976" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A clinical trial is taking place at Rancho Los Amigos Rehabilitation Center in Downey, one of just 15 centers in the U.S. and U.K. taking part, with the hope that stroke victims can regain use of their limbs. (KABC)