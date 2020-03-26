Coronavirus

Clovis pharmacy offers free delivery during coronavirus crisis

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley residents who find it difficult to pick up their medications have a new option. A Clovis pharmacy is offering free delivery of prescription medication, vitamins, even supplements, to people greatly impacted by the 'shelter in place' restrictions.

Workers at Script Pharmacy in Clovis are in constant motion. But now that the business has waived its $5 delivery fee, the calls have picked up.

"A lot of people who we started to deliver here are over 55-60, so it's just a really big convenience for them," says employee Steven Williams.

Williams had 15 stops to make. Right now, he is the only driver who delivers but that may change as more orders come in.

87-year-old Marlene Shirkey always greets Steven with a smile. She appreciates the free service.

"I don't take the bus anymore because of the scare but they're perfect," she says.

Shirkey doesn't get out much anymore, but she enjoys seeing Steven. He grew up with her grandson.

"I think it's the best thing I can do for myself and it's always a joy to have him here. We sit and talk about all kinds of things," she says.

Other customers, though, prefer Williams drop off their medicine, wave, and then leave.

"We really don't know how long this is gonna last so it's good for us to provide this kind of service because it takes all of us to do our part," says Williams.

Some customers practice social distancing by waiting outside until their order is filled.

Script Pharmacy offers free delivery anywhere in the Fresno-Clovis area.

