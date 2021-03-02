Clovis Unified School District teachers preparing to receive COVID-19 vaccine

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified started welcoming back junior high and high school students last week - and Monday, teachers joined the growing list of approved individuals who could start getting the COVID shot.The district is working with multiple clinics to try and get as many staffers inoculated as possible.Teachers and essential education support staff, along with childcare workers can now sign up for their first dose of the COVID-19 shot."We have worked to provide vaccination opportunities for all of our employees who are opting for vaccination," said Clovis Unified spokesperson Kelly Avants.More than 20,000 Clovis Unified students are already back on campus learning in face-to-face classes.Now, the district is working with local healthcare providers, including the Baz Allergy Institute and Sierra Pacific Orthopedics Center, to get its employees vaccinated."We are moving forward with a number of appointments set up with SPOC and BAZ this week, and we also have about 800 slots that we're going to be filling this Saturday for our employees as well," said Avants.Officials with Sierra Pacific Orthopedics say they are setting aside doses of the Moderna vaccine they receive from the county for eligible Clovis Unified employees who sign up for appointments at this drive-thru location."Everybody goes through the same line at the drive-thru, the appointment process does make it a little quicker, it's 45 minutes to an hour and a half on average. Don't arrive early, especially early in the morning. It's not going to make it any faster," said Sierra Pacific Orthopedics COO Jeremy Ealand.According to administrators, the district has secured more than 3,500 vaccine appointments for those wishing to get vaccinated."We have staff members who have been very eagerly waiting for vaccinations and it's really exciting to be able to offer that opportunity for them. I know that it gives them the confidence they did not have before," said Avants.According to the district, about half of Clovis Unified's 6,400 employees who have indicated they want the vaccine and have not yet received it will get their first dose by the end of next week or sooner.