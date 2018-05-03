FRESNO COUNTY

Coalinga Regional Medical Center's emergency department officially closes

EMBED </>More Videos

The emergency department of the Coalinga Regional Medical Center is now closed. The ER closed its doors at 7:45 Thursday morning. (KFSN)

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) --
The emergency department of the Coalinga Regional Medical Center is now closed. The ER closed its doors at 7:45 Thursday morning.

The emergency department and hospital were originally supposed to close at the same time on June 15th, but the lack of available medical staff forced the immediate closure of the ER.

People will now need to be transported to Fresno or Hanford by helicopter or ambulance.

In a previous interview Wayne Allen, who was brought in as the hospital's CEO just three weeks ago, said the hospital is financially insolvent and has informed residents and elected officials of its many challenges.

Like many other rural hospitals, Allen said Coalinga cannot cover the costs associated with inpatient services.

"The inpatient model is kind of broken in rural America," Allen said. "It's difficult to finance and get the staffing resources in small communities and so the movement migration is towards outpatient care."

The rural health clinic and skilled nursing facility will both remain open until next month.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhospitalfresno countyCoalinga
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News