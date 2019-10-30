Community Medical Centers HealthQuest: Advances in Treatment of Blood Cancers

Our next seminar is Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 6 p.m.
Topic: Advances in Treatment of Blood Cancers
Speaker: Haifaa Abdulhaq, MD - Associate Clinical Professor of Hematology/Oncology at UCSF and Director of Hematology at UCSF Fresno
Where: H. Marcus Radin Conference Center at Clovis Community Medical Center
Every three minutes someone in the United States is diagnosed with blood cancer. While this is sobering, recent advancements in the treatment and prevention of leukemia, lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma and other blood cancers are providing new hope for patients and families alike.
Join us to learn more about the different types of blood cancers and the newest treatment options.
To register for Community Medical Centers HealthQuest events, call (559) 324-4787 or click here.