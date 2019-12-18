Health & Fitness

Community Medical Centers HealthQuest: Back and Neck Pain

ABC30 and Community Medical Centers have teamed up to present Community Medical Centers HealthQuest, a series of FREE community forums designed to help you and your family make informed and healthy life decisions.



Our next seminar is Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 6 p.m.

Topic: Back and Neck Pain
Speaker: Samia Ghaffar, MD - UCSF Fresno Health Sciences Clinical Instructor
Where: H. Marcus Radin Conference Center at Clovis Community Medical Center

Each day, one in five adults experience back or neck pain that interferes with their daily activities. But understanding what causes the pain and recognizing the early symptoms can help you minimize the discomfort and keep you living life to the fullest.

Join us to learn more about back and neck pain and, more importantly, what you can do to effectively manage and treat it.

To register for Community Medical Centers HealthQuest events, call (559) 324-4787 or click here.

