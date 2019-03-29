Health & Fitness

Community Medical Centers HealthQuest: Beating Cervical Cancer and Preserving Fertility

ABC30 and Community Medical Centers have teamed up to present Community Medical Centers HealthQuest, a series of FREE community forums designed to help you and your family make informed and healthy life decisions.



Our next seminar is Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 6 p.m.

Topic: Know the Facts About Beating Cervical Cancer and Preserving Fertility
Speakers: Trung "Tim" Nguyen, DO, MBA and Carolina Sueldo, MD

Over 13,000 women will be diagnosed with cervical cancer this year. But what causes it? What steps can a woman take to prevent or detect it early? What options do women have to preserve future fertility?

Join us Thursday, April 4th to learn more about cervical cancers, HPV and how they can affect fertility.

Where: H. Marcus Radin Conference Center at Clovis Community Medical Center

To register for Community Medical Centers HealthQuest events, call (559) 324-4787 or click here.

