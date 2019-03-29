Community Medical Centers HealthQuest: Beating Cervical Cancer and Preserving Fertility

Our next seminar is Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 6 p.m.
Topic: Know the Facts About Beating Cervical Cancer and Preserving Fertility
Speakers: Trung "Tim" Nguyen, DO, MBA and Carolina Sueldo, MD
Over 13,000 women will be diagnosed with cervical cancer this year. But what causes it? What steps can a woman take to prevent or detect it early? What options do women have to preserve future fertility?
Join us Thursday, April 4th to learn more about cervical cancers, HPV and how they can affect fertility.
Where: H. Marcus Radin Conference Center at Clovis Community Medical Center
To register for Community Medical Centers HealthQuest events, call (559) 324-4787 or click here.