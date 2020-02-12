Community Medical Centers HealthQuest Downtown: Helping Kids Live with Asthma

Our next seminar is Wednesday, Feburary 19th, at 6 p.m. in downtown Fresno
Topic: Helping Kids Live with Asthma
Speaker: John Moua, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Pediatric Pulmonology, UCSF Fresno and Pediatric Subspecialty Medical Director, Community Regional
Where: UCSF Fresno Auditorium at Community Regional Medical Center (Corner of Fresno and Divisadero in downtown Fresno)
** NOTE: This event is being held at a different location from previous HealthQuest seminars. **
In the San Joaquin Valley, nearly 25% of children have asthma. That's more than any other place in California. But understanding what causes your little one's asthma - and how you can help manage it - can keep him or her living life to the fullest.
Join us as we answer some of today's most common questions about pediatric asthma and discuss exciting new treatments on the horizon.
To register for Community Medical Centers HealthQuest events, call (559) 459-4747 or click here.