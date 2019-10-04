Community Medical Centers HealthQuest Downtown: Living With Diabetes

Our next seminar is Wednesday, October 16th, at 6 p.m.
Topic: Living With Diabetes
Speaker: Varsha Babu, M.D., UCSF Fresno
Where: UCSF Fresno Auditorium at Community Regional Medical Center (Corner of Fresno and Divisadero in downtown Fresno)
** NOTE: This event is being held at a different location from previous HealthQuest seminars. **
In Fresno County, nearly 50 percent of residents have pre-diabetes or undiagnosed diabetes. Understanding this disease, as well as how to identify or even prevent it, can be hard.
Join us as we answer some of today's most common questions about how to live with diabetes.
To register for Community Medical Centers HealthQuest events, call (559) 324-4787 or click here.