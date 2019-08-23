Community Medical Centers HealthQuest: Early Detection and Treatment of Thyroid Cancer

Our next seminar is Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 6 p.m.
Topic: Early Detection and Treatment of Thyroid Cancer
Speaker: Farah Karipineni, M.D., M.P.H., UCSF Fresno
Over 50,000 people are diagnosed with thyroid cancer in the United States each year. In fact, thyroid cancer has been the most rapidly increasing cancer in the country in recent years. But, when diagnosed early, survival rates are very high.
Join us to learn more about the early detection and treatment of thyroid cancer for you and your loved ones.
Where: H. Marcus Radin Conference Center at Clovis Community Medical Center
To register for Community Medical Centers HealthQuest events, call (559) 324-4787 or click here.