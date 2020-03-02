Community Medical Centers HealthQuest: She's Not a Little Girl Anymore (It's Time to Talk)

Past Events

andhave teamed up to present, a series of FREE community forums designed to help you and your family make informed and healthy life decisions.: She's Not a Little Girl Anymore (It's Time to Talk) - What the Experts Want Your Teenage Daughter to Know About Her HealthCarolina Sueldo, MD - Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility & Angela Hernandez, MD - Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology: H. Marcus Radin Conference Center at Clovis Community Medical CenterShe may avoid the topic (maybe you do too) but your teenage girl needs to understand reproductive health.Understanding her physical and emotional changes and being able to tell the difference between what's normal and what's a potential health problem will give her confidence. It can even save her life.Come start a healthy conversation that will help your teen grow into womanhood with confidence.To register for Community Medical Centers HealthQuest events, callor