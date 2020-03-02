Community Medical Centers HealthQuest: She's Not a Little Girl Anymore (It's Time to Talk)

Our next seminar is Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 6 p.m.
Topic: She's Not a Little Girl Anymore (It's Time to Talk) - What the Experts Want Your Teenage Daughter to Know About Her Health
Speakers: Carolina Sueldo, MD - Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility & Angela Hernandez, MD - Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology
Where: H. Marcus Radin Conference Center at Clovis Community Medical Center
She may avoid the topic (maybe you do too) but your teenage girl needs to understand reproductive health.
Understanding her physical and emotional changes and being able to tell the difference between what's normal and what's a potential health problem will give her confidence. It can even save her life.
Come start a healthy conversation that will help your teen grow into womanhood with confidence.
To register for Community Medical Centers HealthQuest events, call (559) 324-4787 or click here.