Community Medical Centers HealthQuest: Stop the Bleed and Compression-Only CPR

Our next Seminar is Thursday, October 4, 2018 at 6 p.m.
Topic: Stop the Bleed and Compression-Only CPR
Speaker: Larry Sue, M.D., FACS, Assistant Clinical Professor at UCSF, Fresno
In the event that an accident or deliberate attack happens that causes injuries, the minutes waiting for first responders to arrive can be the most crucial. With the proper training on how to control bleeding and how to administer compression-only CPR, you could single-handedly save a life
Join us for an evening to learn what to do to be prepared when it matters most. You will learn the basic skills and techniques to stop excessive bleeding and how to perform compression-only CPR through hands-on training.
Where: H. Marcus Radin Conference Center at Clovis Community Medical Center
To register for Community Medical Centers HealthQuest events, call (559) 324-4787 or click here.