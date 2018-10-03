HEALTH & FITNESS

Community Medical Centers HealthQuest: Stop the Bleed and Compression-Only CPR

ABC30 and Community Medical Centers have teamed up to present Community Medical Centers HealthQuest, a series of FREE community forums designed to help you and your family make informed and healthy life decisions.

Our next Seminar is Thursday, October 4, 2018 at 6 p.m.

Topic: Stop the Bleed and Compression-Only CPR
Speaker: Larry Sue, M.D., FACS, Assistant Clinical Professor at UCSF, Fresno

In the event that an accident or deliberate attack happens that causes injuries, the minutes waiting for first responders to arrive can be the most crucial. With the proper training on how to control bleeding and how to administer compression-only CPR, you could single-handedly save a life

Join us for an evening to learn what to do to be prepared when it matters most. You will learn the basic skills and techniques to stop excessive bleeding and how to perform compression-only CPR through hands-on training.

Where: H. Marcus Radin Conference Center at Clovis Community Medical Center

To register for Community Medical Centers HealthQuest events, call (559) 324-4787 or click here.

Past Events

Related Topics:
healthhealthcprcommunity regional medical centerClovis
HEALTH & FITNESS
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
Doc Talk: Concussions
More Health & Fitness