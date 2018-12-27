HEALTH & FITNESS

Community Medical Centers HealthQuest: Streamlining Cancer Care

ABC30 and Community Medical Centers have teamed up to present Community Medical Centers HealthQuest, a series of FREE community forums designed to help you and your family make informed and healthy life decisions.

Our next Seminar is Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 6 p.m.

Topic: Streamlining Cancer Care
Speaker: Yu-Hung Kuo, M.D. & William Silveira, M.D.

The moment you are diagnosed with cancer everything changes. Not only can the diagnosis itself be overwhelming, but cancer treatment typically involves numerous physicians across multiple disciplines - each in different offices miles apart - causing confusion and challenges for patients, families and physicians alike. But it doesn't have to be this way.

Join us to learn how Community Cancer Institute is changing cancer care for Valley residents ... TODAY.

Where: H. Marcus Radin Conference Center at Clovis Community Medical Center

To register for Community Medical Centers HealthQuest events, call (559) 324-4787 or click here.

