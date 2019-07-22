Community Medical Centers HealthQuest: Surviving a Stroke, What You Need to Know

Past Events

andhave teamed up to present, a series of FREE community forums designed to help you and your family make informed and healthy life decisions.: Surviving a Stroke, What You Need to KnowAmir Kahn, M.D., UCSF Fresno Associate Clinical Professor and Community Regional Medical Center Stroke Program Co-DirectorStrokes are the leading cause of serious, long-term disability in the United States. In fact, nearly 800,000 people suffer a stroke every year. But knowing how to prevent a stroke, or what to do when one occurs, can help protect both you and your family.Join us Thursday, August 1 to learn what you need to know about surviving a stroke and how to maximize treatment and prevention.: H. Marcus Radin Conference Center at Clovis Community Medical CenterTo register for Community Medical Centers HealthQuest events, callor