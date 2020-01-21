Community Medical Centers HealthQuest: Take Control of Your Heart Health

Our next seminar is Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 6 p.m.
Topic: Preventative Cardiology
Speaker: Richard George Kiel, MD - Assistant Clinical Professor, UCSF and Co-director of Heart Failure Services, Community Regional Medical Center
Where: H. Marcus Radin Conference Center at Clovis Community Medical Center
Every 40 seconds someone experiences a heart attack. In fact, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. But it doesn't have to be this way. Understanding your risk factors and incorporating changes to your lifestyle can dramatically reduce your risk.
Join us to learn more about how to take control of your heart health once and for all.
