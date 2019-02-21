Community Medical Centers HealthQuest: The Rising Tide of Fatty Liver Disease

Past Events

The Rising Tide of Fatty Liver Disease
Marina Roytman MD, FACP, Liver Program Director UCSF Fresno, Clinical Professor of Medicine, UCSF

Many of us live unaware that the choices we make each day put us at greater risk for liver disease. Fatty liver disease is a condition caused by the accumulation of fat in the liver. It can be caused by an unhealthy diet, a lack of exercise or being overweight. This serious condition can lead to liver scarring and even liver cancer...but this doesn't have to be the case.

Join us Thursday, March 7th to learn how you can treat, reverse or even prevent fatty liver disease in your own home.