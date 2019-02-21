HEALTH & FITNESS

Community Medical Centers HealthQuest: The Rising Tide of Fatty Liver Disease

ABC30 and Community Medical Centers have teamed up to present Community Medical Centers HealthQuest, a series of FREE community forums designed to help you and your family make informed and healthy life decisions.

Our next seminar is Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 6 p.m.

Topic: The Rising Tide of Fatty Liver Disease
Speaker: Marina Roytman MD, FACP, Liver Program Director UCSF Fresno, Clinical Professor of Medicine, UCSF

Many of us live unaware that the choices we make each day put us at greater risk for liver disease. Fatty liver disease is a condition caused by the accumulation of fat in the liver. It can be caused by an unhealthy diet, a lack of exercise or being overweight. This serious condition can lead to liver scarring and even liver cancer...but this doesn't have to be the case.

Join us Thursday, March 7th to learn how you can treat, reverse or even prevent fatty liver disease in your own home.

Where: H. Marcus Radin Conference Center at Clovis Community Medical Center

To register for Community Medical Centers HealthQuest events, call (559) 324-4787 or click here.

