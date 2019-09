Community Medical Centers HealthQuest: Liz Harrison - This is My Cancer Story

One in eight women in America will develop breast cancer, but I never thought it would happen to me.



I didn't have a family history of breast cancer. So, despite telling women for years to have an annual mammogram, I was too busy to have one myself.



It almost cost me everything.



My journey is one of uncertainty, fear, hope and overcoming...and I hope it will provide you with the information and encouragement you need today.



Please join me as I tell my cancer story.



- Liz Harrison

