Community Medical Centers HealthQuest: Liz Harrison - This is My Cancer Story

Our next seminar is Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 6 p.m.
Topic: This is My Cancer Story
Speaker: Liz Harrison, Action News Anchor and Breast Cancer Survivor
One in eight women in America will develop breast cancer, but I never thought it would happen to me.
I didn't have a family history of breast cancer. So, despite telling women for years to have an annual mammogram, I was too busy to have one myself.
It almost cost me everything.
My journey is one of uncertainty, fear, hope and overcoming...and I hope it will provide you with the information and encouragement you need today.
Please join me as I tell my cancer story.
- Liz Harrison
Where: H. Marcus Radin Conference Center at Clovis Community Medical Center
To register for Community Medical Centers HealthQuest events, call (559) 324-4787 or click here.