Community Medical Centers HealthQuest: Liz Harrison - This is My Cancer Story

Our next seminar is Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 6 p.m.

Topic: This is My Cancer Story
Speaker: Liz Harrison, Action News Anchor and Breast Cancer Survivor

One in eight women in America will develop breast cancer, but I never thought it would happen to me.

I didn't have a family history of breast cancer. So, despite telling women for years to have an annual mammogram, I was too busy to have one myself.

It almost cost me everything.

My journey is one of uncertainty, fear, hope and overcoming...and I hope it will provide you with the information and encouragement you need today.

Please join me as I tell my cancer story.

- Liz Harrison


Where: H. Marcus Radin Conference Center at Clovis Community Medical Center

To register for Community Medical Centers HealthQuest events, call (559) 324-4787 or click here.

