Community Medical Centers HealthQuest: Women and Heart Disease

Our next seminar is Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 6 p.m.
Topic: Women and Heart Disease
Speaker: Teresa Daniele, M.D., FACC - Chief of Cardiology at UCSF Fresno, Medical Director at Women's Center for Cardiovascular Health, Program Director at UCSF Fresno Cardiovascular Fellowship, and Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at UCSF Fresno
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women in the United States. And the symptoms and warning signs for women can be very different from men. Understanding these differences is the first step to living a heart-healthy life.
Join us on Wednesday, February 6th to learn more about heart disease in women and, more importantly, how to prevent it.
Where: H. Marcus Radin Conference Center at Clovis Community Medical Center
To register for Community Medical Centers HealthQuest events, call (559) 324-4787 or click here.