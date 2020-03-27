Community Regional, St. Agnes in need of medical supplies

Community Regional Medical Center said their greatest need is for the following:
CRMC says the items must be new, unused and in their original packaging, and they are currently unable to accept food, clothing, blankets or pillows.
For more information on donating, email CMCdonations@communitymedical.org.
RELATED: Kaiser needs supplies to fight coronavirus
St. Agnes Medical Center is also in need of sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, surgical masks and exam gloves. For more on how to help St. Agnes, click here.