Community Regional, St. Agnes in need of medical supplies

Surgical and N95 masks

Safety eyewear and face shields

Non-latex gloves

Long sleeve gowns or coveralls

Hand sanitizer

Bleach (liquid or wipes)

Antimicrobial wipes

Cleaning supplies

FRESNO (KFSN) -- Valley medical centers are in need of medical supplies as they contend with the local COVID-19 outbreak.Community Regional Medical Center said their greatest need is for the following:CRMC says the items must be new, unused and in their original packaging, and they are currently unable to accept food, clothing, blankets or pillows.For more information on donating, email CMCdonations@communitymedical.org.RELATED: Kaiser needs supplies to fight coronavirus St. Agnes Medical Center is also in need of sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, surgical masks and exam gloves. For more on how to help St. Agnes, click here